A man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday morning at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.

The man, whom police haven’t publicly identified, was found stabbed near the fairgrounds restrooms about 1:05 a.m., according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He died at the scene.

Maine State Police detectives have identified witnesses and persons of interest, England said, adding there’s no risk to the general public.

The Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.