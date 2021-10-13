This story will be updated.

A handcuffed man who maneuvered his way into the front seat of a Holden police cruiser and attempted to flee on Tuesday is facing an array of charges.

Holden police had already arrested Matthew Smullen, 40, when he briefly stole the cruiser before being re-apprehended, the police department said Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Smullen is charged with unauthorized use of property, drug possession, obstructing government administration and violating his probation, according to the Penobscot County Jail website.

Smullen is expected to appear remotely from the jail before a judge at the Penobscot Judicial Center at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

He was on probation for a Class C receiving stolen property conviction out of Penobscot County, according to the Maine Department of Corrections website. He is listed on the website as having “absconded.”

Smullen was sentenced in May 2019 to two years in prison with all but 60 days suspended. His probation was not set to expire until May 2023.