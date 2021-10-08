Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 680 coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,066. Check out our tracker for more information.

Some 22 COVID patients were hospitalized at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Thursday, a 45 percent decline from the 40 patients who had been admitted to the hospital a week ago.





The SAD 27 school board is the first in Aroostook County to consider whether district employees should be paid incentive money to get vaccinated.

About 300 inmates at Cumberland County Jail are in lockdown for all but an hour a day due to an outbreak there. The county declared an emergency at the jail for the first time in its history last week.

After a long period of success in preventing any rapid spread of COVID-19, the virus seems to have finally made landfall in New Brunswick. Regions of the province bordering Maine will be under tight pandemic restrictions for two weeks starting today.

The decline is a relief for hospitals that have been slammed with rising COVID-19 cases, primarily among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The 900-student Brewer Community School, that serves students in pre-kindergarten through grade eight, has seen 45 cases of COVID-19 in that span.

“It does send a stern message that hazing will not be tolerated.”

Rep. Jared Golden, on the other hand, had raised a bit over $1 million and had about $784,000 cash on hand as of June 30.

That is making Hampden stand out, as other municipalities, including Brewer and Belfast, are seeing no competition for local offices.

Voters will choose between the incumbent councilor who sees affordable housing as Rockland’s biggest issue and a political newcomer who feels the council has been too distracted with overhauling policing.

This phenomenon of so-called copycat threats something researchers have studied routinely in the years since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Old Town’s municipal airport has added so much traffic in recent years that it’s planning to add a taxiway so planes can get out of the way more quickly.

If the referendum passes, it would amend city code to cap homeless shelters at 50 beds and require them to be open 24 hours a day, except for family and domestic abuse shelters.

PLUS: Proposed Portland homeless shelter may cost millions more than initially projected

In other Maine news …

21-year-old killed in crash on Stud Mill Road in Hancock County

Aroostook County is home to a far-flung corner of the Jamaican diaspora

Man accused of letting bed bugs loose in Augusta City Hall is going to court

Maine rocket company wants to use a Down East island for its next launch

Brewer High School girls soccer coach resigns

Former Ellsworth hospital employee sues Northern Light over alleged sexual misconduct

Bangor marketing firm to move from downtown to new State Street building

Maine man sets new record with 1-ton pumpkin at Pumpkinfest

Bangor shop gets 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg