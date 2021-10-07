An Augusta man who allegedly dropped a cup full of bed bugs onto a counter at City Hall wants his day in court.

Charles Manning, 78, has rejected several offers to settle the case, according to the Kennebec Journal.

In 2017, Manning said he dumped about 100 live bed bugs on the counter because city officials weren’t addressing his complaints about substandard housing.

The city center building had to be closed for the day for cleaning.

The case appears headed for a jury trial, scheduled for Oct. 18, according to the Kennebec Journal.