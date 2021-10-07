An Orrington man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on the Stud Mill Road.

Hunter Davies, 21, was speeding on the Stud Mill Road in Township 34 about 4:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle at a single-lane bridge and rolled over, according to Lt. Roderick Charette of the Maine State Police.

Davies died at the scene, Charette said Thursday morning

His passenger, 20-year-old Isaac Blood, wasn’t injured.

Neither Davies nor Blood was wearing a seatbelt, according to Charette.

The crash remains under investigation.

Township 34 is northeast of Amherst in Hancock County.