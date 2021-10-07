This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Thursday reported 680 more coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 93,881, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 93,201 on Wednesday.





Of those, 66,919 have been confirmed positive, while 26,967 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,066.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,569 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,992), Aroostook (3,459), Cumberland (20,698), Franklin (1,956), Hancock (2,433), Kennebec (8,962), Knox (1,707), Lincoln (1,651), Oxford (4,614), Penobscot (11,097), Piscataquis (1,204), Sagadahoc (1,823), Somerset (3,746), Waldo (2,138), Washington (1,569) and York (16,832) counties.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 44,060,356 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 707,797 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.