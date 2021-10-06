This story will be updated.

Nine more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 300 coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 92,665, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 92,365 on Tuesday.





Of those, 66,115 have been confirmed positive, while 26,550 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,045.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,542 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,879), Aroostook (3,419), Cumberland (20,496), Franklin (1,918), Hancock (2,421), Kennebec (8,781), Knox (1,688), Lincoln (1,633), Oxford (4,554), Penobscot (10,850), Piscataquis (1,180), Sagadahoc (1,804), Somerset (3,693), Waldo (2,126), Washington (1,531) and York (16,686) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 43,952,140 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 705,326 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.