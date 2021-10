A shop in downtown Bangor is now home to a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg.

The Rock and Art Shop features a variety of fossils and pieces of natural history.

The owner, Amanda Sohns, said she doesn’t know what species of dinosaur the egg is, but it came from Mongolia.

Sohns said unique items like the egg are part of the reason she opened this shop in Bangor to give people a chance to look at pieces of history.