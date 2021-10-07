The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Bangor area continues to trend downward, according to data released Thursday by Northern Light Health.

Some 22 COVID patients were hospitalized at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Thursday, a 45 percent decline from the 40 patients who had been admitted to the hospital a week ago.

The lower patient numbers mark a continuation of a downward trend for the Bangor hospital, which has seen the highest total number of COVID patients of any Maine hospital recently.

Statewide, the number of new cases and hospitalizations has also been declining in recent days. The 7-day average of new cases in Maine declined to 557.9 new cases on Thursday, a drop from the previous week’s record of 592.1. Statewide on Thursday, Maine hospitals had 166 COVID-19 patients, down from 226 a week ago.

EMMC broke records last month when it had 59 COVID patients on Sept. 18, surpassing the hospital’s previous record of 55 admitted patients in Dec. 2020, when the virus was in the throes of a winter surge. As recently as late July, the Bangor hospital had no COVID-19 patients.

The vast majority of patients have been unvaccinated, according to data from Northern Light.

Medical professionals blamed the contagious delta variant for the increase in cases during the summer, and Penobscot County has been particularly hard hit.