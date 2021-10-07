A Bangor marketing firm said Thursday that it will move from its longtime offices at 6 State St. to a newly-purchased building located at 150 State St. in the next few months.

Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications’ move, announced on the marketing firm’s Facebook page, will leave a vacancy in 6 State St., the large downtown office building that is also home to U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s Bangor office and OmLand Yoga, as well as an array of attorneys, therapists and other professionals in the upstairs offices.

The 5,800-square-foot building at 150 State St. was built in 1835, and was owned by the Moulton family for more than a century prior to Sutherland Weston purchasing it. It was home to three generations of physicians from the Moulton family until it was put up for sale this year. It was listed for sale at $288,000 earlier this year, though a final purchase price was not available as of Thursday afternoon.





Sutherland Weston, founded in 2005 by Cary Weston and Elizabeth Sutherland, has grown to include 17 employees offering marketing, communications, video production, social media management and web design services to an array of clients throughout the state. It was located at 6 State St. for a little over 10 years.

According to the Facebook post, Sutherland Weston intends to do renovations on the new building over the next few months before moving.