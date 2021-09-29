Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for showers in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine has recorded 1,008 coronavirus cases for the highest increase in infections seen since the pandemic began, along with another nine deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The pandemic death toll now stands at 1,022.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the state, the University of Maine system has extended its indoor mask requirement through October.





A superintendent of a private Maine school system, who had been critical of COVID-19 prevention strategies, has contracted the virus.

Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and expects that COVID-19 shots for children ages 5 to 11 will be available in November. Meanwhile, the CDC is researching whether people will be able to ‘mix and match’ coronavirus vaccines as the nation pushes for booster shots.

Without posting it to a public agenda and without public input, a meeting attended by only one selectman resulted in a permit to allow all terrain vehicles to be operated on five municipal roads.

It’s another facet of the labor shortage plaguing almost every job sector, from substitute teachers to burger flippers.

Bayside Park’s storied outfield, bleachers and screaming fans vanished more than 70 years ago.

Compared with most other states, Maine’s new political boundaries are more fair and less partisan.

The accusation was made in the second lawsuit Brookfield Renewable has filed against Maine in the fight over the company’s Kennebec River dams.

The last championship football game held there was in 1987 when Stearns of Millinocket defeated Wells to capture the Class B title.

PLUS: Unbeaten Bangor and Camden Hills renew their soccer rivalry today

Nineteen buildings along East Main Street are now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Maine utility regulators on Tuesday launched a preliminary investigation into Central Maine Power’s management structure and asked for a “performance plan” spelling out how the company will maintain customer service quality in coming years.

SSen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, introduced legislation earlier this year that would have split the state’s child welfare program off from the Department of Health and Human Services, where it’s currently housed.

High court upholds life sentence of ‘trigger man’ in Millinocket home invasion

Mercy Hospital to open new building for outpatient services in November

Kids are wrecking school bathrooms for TikTok videos

Fewer puffin babies are surviving on Maine’s islands this year

Man dies after crashing into Glenburn home

Maine man arrested following crash, road rage incident on Route 1

The UMaine women’s basketball team looks a lot different this year