BATH —A woman was injured in a crash caused by a Maine man during an alleged road rage incident in Bath.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash on Route 1 on the Sagadahoc bridge near the Vine St. off-ramp, according to the Bath Police Department.

A GMC pickup truck that was involved in the crash had just been involved in a road rage hit-and-run crash in Brunswick, according to officials.





The road rage incident carried over into Bath, with the second vehicle pulling over while the GMC pickup truck sped away on Route 1 northbound, police said.

Jeffrey Leidemann, 58, of Windham, allegedly lost control due to excessive speed and struck a third vehicle, a blue Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old Woolwich woman.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Midcoast Hospital, according to officials.

Leidemann was not hurt.

Leidemann was arrested for driving to endanger and reckless conduct. He was ticketed for imprudent speed and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Leidemann was released on bail, the Bath Police Department said.