HALOWELL, Maine — Maine utility regulators on Tuesday launched a preliminary investigation into Central Maine Power’s management structure and asked for a “performance plan” spelling out how the company will maintain customer service quality in coming years.

The action by the Public Utilities Commission follows an audit by an independent company that identified several management challenges, while concluding CMP was equipped to meet the challenges, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The consultant ultimately concluded that CMP, a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Avangrid, is not “a fundamentally or irredeemably flawed operation.”





The audit was ordered because of concerns that CMP’s ownership structure — Avangrid is owned by a Spanish utility — bore some responsibility for customer service woes for CMP’s 640,000 customers.

The Mills administration backed the PUC’s action.

“We welcome and applaud this new and stronger level of oversight,” said Dan Burgess, director of the governor’s energy office.

CMP said it has a strong Maine leadership team that’s committed to excellence. The company’s new CEO, Joe Purington, has 28 years of experience with the company and began his post this week.