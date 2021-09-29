It has developed into one of the state’s best soccer rivalries and it is easy to see why.

Since Camden Hills High School made the jump from Class B to Class A in 2015, the Windjammers girls soccer team has always faced Bangor in the A North playoffs.

Camden Hills and Bangor have met in the regional final four times and in the semifinals once.





Bangor edged Camden Hills 3-2 in the 2015 A North final — Camden Hills’ first year in Class A — and then shut out Gorham 2-0 in the state title game.

In the four playoff meetings since, Camden Hills. Each time, it went on to win the state championship.

Now the teams, both unbeaten so far this season, will renew their rivalry on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Rockport.

Coach Meredith Messer’s Windjammers were scheduled to put their 70-game unbeaten streak (69-0-1) on the line on Tuesday to visit a Skowhegan team that was 0-5-2 and had scored only one goal all season. But the game was postponed due to wet field conditions.

Camden Hills is 5-0 and has outscored its opponents 25-2. However, the Windjammers were tested by Mt. Blue of Farmington and Mt. Ararat High of Topsham before coming away with 1-0 triumphs.

Bangor will bring a 6-0 record into the contest and has also survived a pair of one-goal games in 3-2 victories over Messalonskee of Oakland and Brunswick.

Andrew Varisco’s Rams have outscored their opponents 24-5.

The teams didn’t face each other last season because the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to play neighboring teams to limit travel.

The last time they played was on Nov. 5, 2019, in the Class A North final at McMann Field in Bath. Camden Hills triumphed 1-0 on All-American Kristina Kelly’s goal with four minutes left in regulation.

Kelly is now playing for Central Connecticut State.

Messer, in her 26th year at the Windjammer helm, has returned just three starters off that 2019 team. Five of the 2019 starters graduated last spring and she also had six players who could have played this season decide not to play.

But Camden Hills hasn’t missed a beat thanks to returning senior starters including center back Tessa Whitley, midfielder Ella Powers and striker Ali Tassoni, who notched the game-winning goal in the 2-1 win over Scarborough in the 2019 state title game.

Influential junior midfielder Emmie Streams and speedy junior wing Anna Connors have been two of Bangor’s most prolific scorers with seniors Hannah Sherwood and Julia Smallwood anchoring the defense along with junior Abbie Quinn.