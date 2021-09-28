The University of Maine System is extending the requirement that everyone wear a face covering while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement will be in place until Oct. 31, at which time it will be reviewed. It could be extended or terminated depending upon the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university also recommended that anyone attending an outdoor event involving large groups of people should wear a face covering, although it isn’t required.





In sports, there will be five indoor games on the UMaine campus between now and Oct. 31. Attendees will be required to wear masks; student-athletes will not.

The UMaine women’s ice hockey team is hosting Saint Anselm (New Hampshire) on Saturday and will also entertain the University of Connecticut on Oct. 15 and Northeastern on Oct. 16.

The UMaine men’s hockey team will host Sacred Heart (Connecticut) on Oct. 22-23.