This story will be updated.

Nine more Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported another 1,008 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 88,197, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 87,189 on Saturday.





Of those, 63,041 have been confirmed positive, while 25,156 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,022.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,469 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,558), Aroostook (3,208), Cumberland (19,902), Franklin (1,831), Hancock (2,137), Kennebec (8,240), Knox (1,584), Lincoln (1,511), Oxford (4,334), Penobscot (10,137), Piscataquis (1,056), Sagadahoc (1,696), Somerset (3,444), Waldo (2,060), Washington (1,389) and York (16,104) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 43,117,906 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 690,555 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.