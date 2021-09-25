This story will be updated.

Four more Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported another 603 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 87,189, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 86,586 on Friday.

Of those, 62,365 have been confirmed positive, while 24,824 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men and two women in their 60s and 70s from Aroostook, Cumberland, Kennebec and Oxford counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,013.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,679. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,657 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 4.51 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 651.44.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 470.1, up from 465.9 the day before, down from 485.3 a week ago and up from 174.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,454 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 18.34 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,488), Aroostook (3,160), Cumberland (19,827), Franklin (1,759), Hancock (2,106), Kennebec (8,118), Knox (1,576), Lincoln (1,504), Oxford (4,289), Penobscot (9,980), Piscataquis (1,033), Sagadahoc (1,690), Somerset (3,340), Waldo (2,008), Washington (1,307) and York (16,004) counties.

An additional 1,386 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 867,995 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 42,855,421 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 687,096 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.