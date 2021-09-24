This story will be updated.

Another 714 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 86,586, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 85,872 on Thursday.





Of those, 61,965 have been confirmed positive, while 24,621 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 1,009.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,449 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,467), Aroostook (3,127), Cumberland (19,781), Franklin (1,757), Hancock (2,104), Kennebec (8,035), Knox (1,542), Lincoln (1,501), Oxford (4,252), Penobscot (9,854), Piscataquis (1,019), Sagadahoc (1,960), Somerset (3,273), Waldo (1,963), Washington (1,282) and York (15,936) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 42,674,082 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 684,360 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.