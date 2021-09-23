This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported another 716 coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 85,872, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 85,156 on Wednesday.

Of those, 61,463 have been confirmed positive, while 24,409 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A man and a woman in their 40s and 50s from Hancock and Penobscot counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,009.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,449. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6.353 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 5.35 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 641.60.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 467.4, up from 458.4 the day before, up from 455.6 a week ago and up from 162.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,441 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 18.24 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,387), Aroostook (3,034), Cumberland (19,712), Franklin (1,748), Hancock (2,049), Kennebec (7,979), Knox (1,527), Lincoln (1,486), Oxford (4,209), Penobscot (9,717), Piscataquis (1,011), Sagadahoc (1,680), Somerset (3,235), Waldo (1,953), Washington (1,264) and York (15,880) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 733 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 865,783 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.1 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 42,547,004 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 681,222 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.