Today is Thursday. The day will be overcast, with significant rain across the state. Eastern Maine will experience the most precipitation. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 233 cases of COVID-19, along with two new deaths. The death toll now stands at 934.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine reached the highest levels since early February on Wednesday as the state reported more than 400 new cases, which was also the highest daily total in months.

Friday’s scheduled matchup between Hermon and Cape Elizabeth and Saturday’s contest between Mount View of Thorndike and Stearns-Schenck of Millinocket will not be played due to coronavirus concerns. In addition, the Week 1 game between John Bapst of Bangor and Oak Hill of Wales also has been canceled.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has opened a COVID-19 outbreak investigation associated with Mt. View High School in Thorndike.

In 2020, there were 83 reported hate crime incidents in Maine, a number that was four times higher than the 19 reported for 2019.

New data from one of Maine’s large hospital systems highlight how few vaccinated people are among its COVID-19 patient load. The data also show that even when vaccinated patients require hospital treatment, they’re less likely to need intensive care.

While there are ongoing clinical trials in the U.S. looking at the possibility of using ivermectin in such cases, the data have not shown effectiveness so far.

The impending closures of the Country Manor Nursing Home in Coopers Mills and the Somerset Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bingham were notified to the state on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Maine’s willingness to work with the ombudsman, who is charged with reviewing cases and fielding questions about the Office of Child and Family Services, became a main criticism this summer.

When Andrew and Becky Toothacker purchased Hart Farm in Holden last year, they bought more than just 160 acres to work and build a business on.

As the school year begins, we’re checking with parents around the state to make sure we’re covering the topics that matter the most.

It has taken nearly two years for the team to defend its stranglehold on the state Class A championship, as there was no season last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Head coach Meredith Messer will have just three starters off her 2019 team in the lineup when the Windjammers open the season against Lewiston on Thursday.

PLUS: See the scores from Maine’s latest high school games

In other Maine news:

Request for network security test has Hermon’s council at odds with its school department

Remnants of Hurricane Ida expected to bring heavy rain and winds to Maine

Common Ground Fair canceled for 2nd year

Glenburn approves medical marijuana facility after objections from residents

Rockport man pleads guilty to 2017 quadruple homicide in Massachusetts

Aroostook mandates masks in all county buildings

Orono political activist Tipping to run for state Senate, setting up Democratic primary

Nonprofit agency to buy only land in Belfast zoned for big-box development

Crematorium owner apologizes for not refrigerating bodies

Fire flattens Fort Fairfield potato house