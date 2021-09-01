The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has opened a COVID-19 outbreak investigation associated with Mt. View High School in Thorndike.

Robert Long, the communications director for the Maine CDC, said there had been a total of four cases at the school reported as of Wednesday morning.

Other outbreak investigations associated with Penobscot McCrum in Belfast and Calvary Chapel Belfast in Searsmont have been closed, but the investigation associated with Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast is still open, Long said.

In Thorndike, the school complex has additional positive cases at Mt. View Elementary School and Mt. View Middle School, according to Charles Brown, the superintendent for Regional School Unit 3. The cases at the elementary and middle schools are not linked to the high school’s COVID outbreak, he said. Brown told the Republican Journal this week that the people who tested positive at the high school were all involved with the soccer team.

There are also some students and/or staff members who have tested positive but who haven’t yet been at school or at school activities, he said in a letter posted Tuesday to the district’s website. School officials planned to notify their close contacts as soon as practicable.

“I know this news may be unsettling for many of you,” Brown wrote. “I want to assure you that we are working very closely with the Maine CDC to monitor this situation.”

He asked families to help fight the spread of the virus by taking steps including keeping a sick child home, getting a symptomatic child tested, and adhering to quarantine guidelines if directed to do so. He also asked people to avoid large public gatherings such as fairs and concerts. The Maine CDC has encouraged students over the age of 12 to be vaccinated, Brown said.

Mask wearing is required on school transportation and inside the district’s buildings.

“Together, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said.