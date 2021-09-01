Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 433 coronavirus cases.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 76,289, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 75,856 on Tuesday.

Of those, 55,023 have been confirmed positive, while 21,266 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The death toll for the state is now 934.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,202. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,960 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 3.24 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 570.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 323.7, up from 313.4 a day ago, up from 202.9 a week ago and up from 78.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,305 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,777), Aroostook (2,439), Cumberland (18,420), Franklin (1,510), Hancock (1,667), Kennebec (7,109), Knox (1,336), Lincoln (1,234), Oxford (3,887), Penobscot (7,617), Piscataquis (778), Sagadahoc (1,577), Somerset (2,604), Waldo (1,522), Washington (1,067) and York (14,745) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Tuesday, 844,033 Mainers were fully vaccinated, or about 71.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 39,200,751 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 640,121 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.