FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A potato storage house in Fort Fairfield is a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire.

The 100 foot by 200 foot potato house, which was part of Thibeau Seed Farms and owned by Keith Thibeau, was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“Thibeaus were harvesting their first load of potatoes from the field and were going to load them out today,” said neighbor Roxanne Bubar.

The heat from the fire was so intense, Bubar said, that her family’s adjacent potato house was hot.

Fire crews from Fort Fairfield and nearby Easton, Limestone, Caribou, Presque Isle and Perth-Andover, New Brunswick, arrived at 252 Strickland Road shortly after receiving the call at 7:15 a.m., according to Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Timothy Browning.

Though they could not save the potato house, firefighters kept the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Browning said.