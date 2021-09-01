This story will be updated.

A Rockport man who was accused of murdering four people in 2017 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of manslaughter.

Orion Krause, 26, was accused of beating his mother, her parents and a family health aide to death with a baseball bat in Groton, Massachusetts, in 2017. He plead guilty to four charges of second degree murder at the Lowell Superior Court on Wednesday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Judge Kenneth W. Salinger sentenced Krause to life in prison with parole eligibility at 25 years, the newspaper reported.