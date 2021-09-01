The Glenburn Planning Board has unanimously approved a permit for the creation of a medical marijuana cultivation facility in the town, one month after several residents called for the board to deny the request.

Medical marijuana caregiver Michael Morin-Smith had applied for a land use permit through his attorney, Seth Russell of Portland, to create a 500 square foot greenhouse at 247 Lakeview Road, half a mile down from the town’s fire station and town office.

The approval came from the planning board in a meeting on Aug. 10. Morin-Smith had said he plans to grow marijuana plants at the greenhouse that he will sell to his patients.

The plan had enraged several residents, about a dozen of whom attended a planning board meeting on July 13 sporting stick-on name tags that said, “NO!”

While Glenburn adopted an ordinance in 2018 that prohibits any kind of medical or recreational marijuana retail facility, Maine municipalities cannot put a blanket ban on caregiver operations, like Morin-Smith’s, under state law.

There are 2,916 registered marijuana caregivers across Maine, 208 of which are in Penobscot County, according to Maine’s Office of Marijuana Policy.

Bangor, Medway and Stacyville are the only municipalities in Penobscot County to allow recreational marijuana retail stores. Etna allows the growing, manufacturing and testing of recreational weed, but not retail.

Morin-Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his attorney.