The remnants of Hurricane Ida, which caused devastation throughout Louisiana when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, is expected to bring heavy rains to parts of Maine Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a flash flood warning for coastal communities that is in effect from midnight Wednesday to Thursday afternoon.

The Gray NWS station warns that coastal communities could see 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next 24 hours, adding that some isolated areas may get up to 4 inches of rain.

Updated rainfall forecast from NERFC shows most of Connecticut and southern New York with potential for over five inches of rain, most of it tonight (although it’s already raining). River forecasts were just issued, and we’ll have more on those soon. pic.twitter.com/B0mFffBw4v — NWS Northeast RFC (@NWSNERFC) September 1, 2021

The Gulf of Maine has also been placed under a gale warning, with officials anticipating coastal winds reaching 15 to 30 mph on Wednesday evening. Gusts could reach 35 to 50 mph throughout Thursday. Waves could reach up to 12 feet during the worst wind gusts, and officials warn that conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a hazardous weather outlook for inland coastal communities, as well as some of central Maine, Penobscot County, northern Washington County and eastern Aroostook County.

Forecast rainfall amounts tonight through Thursday night. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/tHisV99Ekc — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) September 1, 2021

The Bangor area could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, with rainfall north of Bangor projected to reach 0.5 to 1 inch.