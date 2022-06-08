Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eighteen more Mainers have died and another 557 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,400. Check our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

The protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Novavax, is being considered by the Food and Drug Administration, and may be an option for those who do not feel comfortable using the mRNA-based vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

More than 850,000 Mainers are eligible to receive the relief checks, with most payments set to go out by the end of July.

The military says it failed to stop paying members of a Brewer-based Maine Guard unit at their higher deployment rate once they returned home.

Justin McIver wants to show that you can make it in Bridgton.

We would like to know how new real estate market conditions are changing your plans to buy or sell a home.

Carl Birmingham and Brittany Levasseur do everything themselves, from baking the bread to smoking the food.

Since the first deer tick was found here in 1996 on a red squirrel, they have spread to all of Maine’s 16 counties.

The only way to get the lottery information immediately will be to attend the announcement in person or to get intel from someone there.

It assists with fostering more nuanced understandings of Casco Bay’s complex, interwoven intertidal and near-shore ecosystem.

Mountain biking could be a major attraction in the Moosehead Lake region, along with the proposed ski resort redevelopment in Big Moose Township.

The 36-hole tournament is held at Bangor Muni as well as the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor.

In other Maine news …

