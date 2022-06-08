Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Eighteen more Mainers have died and another 557 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,400. Check our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
The protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Novavax, is being considered by the Food and Drug Administration, and may be an option for those who do not feel comfortable using the mRNA-based vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.
You can now check when you’ll get your $850 Maine relief payment
More than 850,000 Mainers are eligible to receive the relief checks, with most payments set to go out by the end of July.
Maine Guard members returned from overseas this winter. Now the military says they owe $91K.
The military says it failed to stop paying members of a Brewer-based Maine Guard unit at their higher deployment rate once they returned home.
Developer aims to transform a western Maine town where he was raised
Justin McIver wants to show that you can make it in Bridgton.
Tell us how Maine’s cooling real estate market is changing your plans
We would like to know how new real estate market conditions are changing your plans to buy or sell a home.
An eclectic menu of homemade eats will debut at this new Bangor-area food truck
Carl Birmingham and Brittany Levasseur do everything themselves, from baking the bread to smoking the food.
Head north if you want to avoid deer ticks
Since the first deer tick was found here in 1996 on a red squirrel, they have spread to all of Maine’s 16 counties.
How to find out if you’re drawn in the 2022 Maine moose lottery
The only way to get the lottery information immediately will be to attend the announcement in person or to get intel from someone there.
New online resource aims to protect Casco Bay’s vulnerable seashore
It assists with fostering more nuanced understandings of Casco Bay’s complex, interwoven intertidal and near-shore ecosystem.
Group building mountain bike trails in Moosehead region gets $10,000 from Piscataquis County
Mountain biking could be a major attraction in the Moosehead Lake region, along with the proposed ski resort redevelopment in Big Moose Township.
2 former winners teeing off together at annual Downeast Metro tournament this weekend
The 36-hole tournament is held at Bangor Muni as well as the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor.
In other Maine news …
Man is missing after walking away from Dorothea Dix
Bangor-area public pools will cut hours and capacity if they can’t hire more lifeguards
Managing growth and keeping taxes low are priorities for 2 Hermon council candidates
Student allegedly threatened to bring a knife to Searsport middle school to hurt people
Maine university system faculty say relations with trustees have been deteriorating for years
2 seriously injured after Naples’ restaurant roof collapses
1 dead in Buxton crash involving school bus and motorcycle
Fairfield man found dead in Kennebec River
Maine police department rebuilds after chief was left alone on the beat
Lawsuit claiming discrimination against former female prison guard settled for nearly $400K
Lewiston woman charged after her toddler overdosed on heroin or fentanyl
Maine and NH beach conference returns after 3-year hiatus
Portland property owners will see 4.8 percent tax hike under new budget
Vendor aims to get Maine software upgrade across finish line