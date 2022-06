A Fairfield man was found dead in the Kennebec River on Sunday evening.

The body of David Kufeldt, 52, was found near a boat launch east of downtown Skowhegan about 5:30 p.m., according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Kufeldt apparently had gone swimming in the river, where his body had been for a few days, the newspaper reported.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

