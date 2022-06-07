The housing crisis continues to be a major focus of attention in Maine. You have told us the lack of affordable housing and the real estate market boom since the COVID-19 pandemic began are major issues in your town.

There are signs the market is cooling and more inventory is coming up for sale. But that comes at a time when consumers have to dig deeper into their pockets to cope with rising inflation and gas prices.

We would like to know how these new market conditions are changing your plans to buy or sell a home. We also would like to answer any questions you have about this new phase of the real estate market. Fill out the questionnaire below.

