A Lewiston woman was arrested after police say her 18-month-old son ingested heroin or fentanyl and had to be revived with Narcan.

Khadija Aden, 20, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and violating her conditions of release, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

The police were called about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a Knox Street resident, where they found the toddler unconscious..

While attempting to revive the boy, a witness told officers that the child may have ingested heroin, fentanyl or another narcotic. Officers then administered Narcan to the child and the boy slowly began to regain consciousness.

The toddler was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

