A Norridgewock man is missing after he walked away from a Bangor psychiatric center.

Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center but is not considered involuntary, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lacher was last seen about 4:40 p.m. Monday walking away from the State Street facility, Moss said late Monday night.

A police dog tracked him as far as the area around Eastern Maine Community College.

Lacher was described as 5-foot-11 and weighing 265 pounds. He has long brown hair, a long beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray or green Carhartt pants and an orange knit hat.

Anyone who has information about Lacher’s whereabouts can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.

More articles from the BDN