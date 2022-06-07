Two construction workers were seriously hurt after a roof that was under construction collapsed on Tuesday.

A number of construction workers from Malloy Construction, based in Gardener, had been on-site at the Naples Marina and Captain Jack’s Restaurant when the roof collapsed at around 12:54 p.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The roof was being assembled at ground level, with the construction supports lifting the structure approximately six feet off the ground. Some workers had been on the structure, while others were under the structure, according to Capt. Donald Foss.

Shane Malloy, 44, of West Gardiner was trapped under the collapsed roof for several minutes before a forklift was able to lift the collapsed material off him. Malloy was seriously injured and was transported to Bridgton hospital before being transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center, officials said.

Harold Collins, 44, of Vassalboro was also struck by the roof as it collapsed, but avoided becoming pinned by the material, Foss said. However, Collins was also seriously injured and was transported to Maine Medical Center.

A number of other construction workers were present when the collapse occurred, but were not severely injured, officials said.

The Maine Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigating the circumstances of the injuries.

