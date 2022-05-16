Today is Monday. Heavy fog in the morning will give way to scattered showers and temperatures in the low 70s in the north and mid 60s in the south, with a chance for thunderstorms this evening. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here are today’s gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 428 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,336. Check out our tracker for more information.

More than half of Maine’s COVID-19 deaths since the start of 2021 could have been prevented by broader uptake of vaccines and boosters, a new study found.

The state’s races for governor, the 2nd Congressional District and the Legislature are all expected to be among the most competitive in the country.

The arbitrator’s report sheds new light on how a series of UMaine investigations into Tony Brinkley’s conduct played out.

With many attracted to its rural nature and scenery, 3 out of 10 residents of Hanover moved from another state between 2019 and 2020.

As retail development in Ellsworth has slowed since the early 2000s, the city has still continued to attract residents who are looking for affordable housing and liveability.

With a statewide housing crunch forcing more people to seek out alternative options, many customers appear to be willing to wait for a tiny home.

If it’s a farm tugging at your heartstrings, the ideal match may well be on Maine FarmLink, the Match.com of the Maine agricultural community.

The findings could justify taking another look at statewide conservation measures to preserve the dwindling number of clams.

“I don’t know what he was thinking about, but it wasn’t Maine people,” Mills said, referring to former Gov. Paul LePage, her 2022 opponent. “We won’t go back.”

Pollinating Maine’s wild blueberry crop takes more than 45,000 hives containing 1.4 billion bees — but many hives are struggling.

The new owners of the 200-year-old colonial-style farmhouse on Route 52 are hoping to center locally sourced ingredients on its menu.

Austin Snow finished Husson’s 3-0 tournament run batting .357 at the plate with a home run, seven RBIs and four runs scored while batting leadoff.

Pedestrian seriously injured by dump truck on Main Street in Bangor

The 9 oldest buildings still standing in Bangor

Bobcat killing a mink caught on a Maine trail cam

Portland middle schoolers walk out of class to protest racism at their school

Bangor mom who gave Narcan to overdosing 2-year-old is arrested

Driver crashes into Hero’s Pizza in Skowhegan after falling asleep at wheel

USM faculty senate casts vote of no confidence in university system chancellor

Downeaster train hits SUV in Portland

2 seriously injured in Down East motorcycle crash

