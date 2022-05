Two people are seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Crawford Saturday evening.

Brian Colby, 64, of Bucksport and his passenger, Brandi Rossell, 41, of Hudson, were southbound on Route 9 when Colby lost control of the motorcycle, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

The pair both suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

