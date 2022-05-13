This story will be updated.

A Bangor mother who allegedly used her own Narcan to revive her 2-year-old after the girl got into drugs in the home has been charged with domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jessica Shepard, 28, was arrested Wednesday by Bangor police and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance remotely at the Penobscot Judicial Center at 1 p.m. Friday.

R. Christopher Almy, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, said Friday that prosecution of Shepard will test Maine’s good Samaritan law that provides immunity from arrest or prosecution to people who call 911 to report an overdose or those who provide medical assistance.

That law recently was updated to include others who are at the overdose event but do not render aid. That update won’t go into effect until later this year.

If convicted, Shepard faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on each count.