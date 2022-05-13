A car crashed into Hero’s Pizza in Skowhegan on Friday after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Robert Gartley, 34, of New Sharon was westbound on Waterville Road at approximately 6:50 a.m. before his 2005 Toyota Scion drifted off the road and crashed into the Hero’s Pizza store front, according to the Morning Sentinel. Police believe that Gartley fell asleep before his vehicle left the roadway and struck the business located at 60 Waterville Road.

The front of the building was significantly damaged, as was Gartley’s car, but no injuries were reported. The store was not yet open for business, and no one was inside at the time of the crash.

Hero’s was able to deploy a food truck to offer a limited menu on Friday.

More articles from the BDN