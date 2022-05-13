This article will be updated.

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when a dump truck collided into them on Bangor’s Main Street early Friday afternoon.

The dump truck was headed south on Main Street, toward I-395 and Hampden, when it hit the pedestrian by the intersection with Buck Street, outside the Cross Insurance Center at approximately 1:42 p.m., according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

Bangor Police investigate a collision at Main and Buck streets in which a pedestrian was hit by a dump truck on Friday afternoon. Two lanes of Main Street are closed and Buck Street is closed from Main to the back entrance of the Cross Insurance Center. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Paramedics brought the pedestrian to a nearby hospital, Betters said.

The area where the collision happened is now roped off and police are reconstructing the crash. A handbag and glasses could be seen on the road.

Traffic on Main Street has been reduced to one lane. Buck Street will be closed from the back of the Cross Center to Main Street.

