An Amtrak Downeaster hit an SUV Saturday afternoon near Woodfords Corner in Portland.

An 88-year-old Portland resident was driving a tan Ford Explorer on Woodford Street toward Forest Avenue while the train was northbound toward Freeport and Brunswick.

The SUV stopped in the railroad tracks as the train approached with the railroad crossing arm coming to rest on the roof of the vehicle, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The driver was treated at the scene for injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The two dozen passengers and staff on the train reported no injuries, the paper reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

