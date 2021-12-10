Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s, with a chance snow and cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 1,460 coronavirus cases were reported across the state Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That surpasses Wednesday’s previous single-day record for new infections. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,357. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech — if it’s been six months since their last shot.





Accepting a request from the Mills administration earlier this week, FEMA will bring in 14 physicians, nurses and paramedics to assist staff at Portland’s Maine Medical Center who are caring for patients with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses.

Northern Light AR Gould has turned the day surgery unit into additional in-patient beds and the two local colleges have loaned their nursing program hospital beds to help the hospital handle the influx of COVID-19 cases.

Antigen tests are good for distinguishing between a cold and the coronavirus and the federal government is placing more emphasis on them as a way for people to screen themselves around winter gatherings.

The debate resurfaces as Fort Kent Elementary School suffers the highest number of cases of any Maine school in the last 30 days.

The state still plans to send checks to roughly 525,000 Mainers before the end of the year, with about 25,000 going out per day.

In 1992, 125 residents voted to allow establishments to sell liquor to be drunk on-premise on Sundays — but the vote wasn’t a secret ballot.

The $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act pending in Congress would provide the largest government investment in child care since World War II.

If enacted, the law would allow paid time off for workers welcoming a child, recovering from a health issue or taking care of a loved one.

The 940-acre undeveloped island also is a conservation and recreation area, and those who love it are not all in favor of building a port there.

As the second year of the global coronavirus pandemic draws to a close, its effects on the Portland’s restaurant scene are still being felt.

The axolotl has an uncanny ability to regrow legs, or significant parts of its retinas, heart and brain, as well as other parts of its body.

Aroostook County’s Big Rock Mountain has big plans to increase the number of skiers using its slopes.

In other Maine news …

Food pantry raises money to cover cost of new roof and water damage repairs

York County Jail will give ‘harm reduction bags’ with Narcan to every person released

New Mexico utility denies merger with CMP parent, citing history of penalties

Maine officials warn of ‘volatile’ long-term state revenues

Janet Mills to play role in campaign against domestic abuse

Why UMaine men’s basketball is ranked dead last among Division I teams

Defending 3-time regional champ Southern Aroostook intends to maintain its stranglehold on Class D North

Tight-knit Machias squad is gunning for the Class D boys basketball title this year

2 remote schools will open Maine’s basketball season Friday on neutral ground

UMaine men’s hockey looks to snap out of offensive funk against Union