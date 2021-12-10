PORTLAND, Maine – As the second year of the global coronavirus pandemic draws to a close, its effects on the city’s restaurant scene are still being felt.

A new list of empty commercial spaces with eatery potential available stands at more than three dozen. But it’s not all gloom and doom for the burg Bon Appetit magazine named Restaurant City of the Year in 2018. The list is a little shorter than last year’s.

The December 2020 list included 40 Portland properties for sale or lease. This year, the number dropped to 38. Of the commercial spaces listed last year, 19 were former restaurants. The new tally includes only 12.





“I think we have been kind of shocked by the way it bounced back,” said Topher Stephenson, vice president of commercial real estate at the Boulos Company, which put the list together with the Portland Food Map. “But there are still a good number on the market.”

The list is a mix of vacated, former restaurant spaces, along with retail and industrial properties ripe for eatery redevelopment. New buildings with potential dining spaces are also included. Some properties are for lease, others are for sale.

Here are Portland’s 12 closed restaurant locations looking for new tenants.

235 Vaughan St.

This 700-square-foot space most recently occupied by Other Side Deli was the longtime home of Vaughan Street Variety.

554 Congress St.

Dunkin Donuts once called this 1,621-square-foot storefront home.

555 Congress St.

This address is where the eponymous Five-Fifty-Five restaurant operated. It’s been closed for a year and the building is listed for sale at $2.4 million.

15 Chestnut St.

A former grand church, this huge, 14,000-square-foot building behind city hall was the former home of Grace. It is for sale for $3.73 million.

1 Commercial St.

This is the original home of long-running sushi restaurant Benkay. It’s been vacant for more than a year.

A for lease sign advertises empty space on Fore Street in Portland on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. The corner unit used to be the home of the Pearl lounge. Credit: Troy R Bennett / BDN

446 Fore St.

The Old Port watering hole called Pearl used to be here. The space has entrances on both Wharf and Fore Streets.

55 Market St.

This 3,700-square-foot location was occupied by the Big Easy, years ago. It’s been vacant for quite some time.

25 Pearl St.

You once could get a Subway sandwich here but not anymore.

3 Spring St.

The restaurant Lio used to serve here. It closed in September.

A man walks by the shuttered Jager bar on Wharf Street in Portland on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. The empty watering hole is one of 38 restaurant-friendly vacant spaces in the city. Credit: Troy R Bennett / BDN

41 Wharf St.

This is the former home Jager, a 1,107-square-foot bar.

42 Wharf St.

This enormous, former drink house offers 3,770 square feet inside plus a 2,000-square-foot patio outside.

155 Riverside St.

Season’s Bar & Grille and Banquet Center used to operate here. The 23,750-square-foot facility’s lease includes parking and all furniture, fixtures and equipment.