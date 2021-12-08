This story will be updated.

Maine set a grim record Wednesday when the state saw 1,275 more coronavirus cases and eight deaths reported across the state.

That surpasses the previous record of 1,091 cases set on Nov. 23.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 125,373, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 124,098 on Tuesday.

Of those, 89,593 have been confirmed positive, while 35,780 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Six men and two women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,356.

One was from Androscoggin County, one from Hancock County, four from Kennebec County, one from Somerset County and one from Washington County. Of those, four were 80 or older, two in their 60s and two in their 50s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 8,425. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 8,241 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 9.53 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 936.74.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 683.4, up from 641.4 the day before, up from 396.6 a week ago and up from 500.9 a month ago. That average peaked at 685.4 on Nov. 23.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,185 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 23.80 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (13,622), Aroostook (5,823), Cumberland (25,031), Franklin (3,088), Hancock (3,756), Kennebec (12,349), Knox (2,460), Lincoln (2,247), Oxford (6,566), Penobscot (14,601), Piscataquis (1,669), Sagadahoc (2,518), Somerset (5,502), Waldo (2,964), Washington (2,452) and York (20,724) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,959 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 929,447 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 72.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 49,389,503 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 791,514 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.