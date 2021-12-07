This story will be updated.

Twelve more Mainers have died and another 980 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 124,098, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 123,118 on Saturday.





Of those, 88,727 have been confirmed positive, while 35,371 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Seven men and five women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,348.

Three were from Androscoggin County, one from Aroostook County, one from Kennebec County, one from Penobscot County, three from Somerset County and three from Washington County. Of those, two were 80 or older, three in their 70s, three in their 60s, two in their 50s and two in their 40s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 8,241. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 7,216 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 6.55 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 919.89.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 641.9, down from 642.9 the day before, up from 398.6 a week ago and up from 500.9 a month ago. That average peaked at 685.4 on Nov. 23.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,172 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 23.70 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (13,434), Aroostook (5,719), Cumberland (24,896), Franklin (3,084), Hancock (3,745), Kennebec (12,148), Knox (2,442), Lincoln (2,231), Oxford (6,482), Penobscot (14,473), Piscataquis (1,649), Sagadahoc (2,502), Somerset (5,475), Waldo (2,941), Washington (2,422) and York (20,502) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,018 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 927,038 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 72.4 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 49,278,724 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 789,745 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.