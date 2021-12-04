This story will be updated.

Four more Mainers have died and another 876 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 123,118, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 122,242 on Friday.

Of those, 87,973 have been confirmed positive, while 35,145 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three men and a woman in their 50s and 70s from Kennebec, Piscataquis and Washington counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,336.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,216. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,233 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 6.55 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 919.89.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 643.1, up from 517.7 the day before, up from 413.7 a week ago and up from 489 a month ago. That average peaked at 685.4 on Nov. 23.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,154 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 23.57 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (13,318), Aroostook (5,632), Cumberland (24,717), Franklin (3,046), Hancock (3,727), Kennebec (12,056), Knox (2,428), Lincoln (2,202), Oxford (6,451), Penobscot (14,340), Piscataquis (1,643), Sagadahoc (3,490), Somerset (5,424), Waldo (2,922), Washington (2,415) and York (20,306) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,643 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 922,079 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 72 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 48,994,565 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 787,701 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.