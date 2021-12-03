This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died and another 795 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 122,242, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 121,447 on Thursday.





Of those, 87,375 have been confirmed positive, while 34,867 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A man and a woman in their 40s and 60s from Knox and Somerset counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,332.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,233. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,382 on Thursday.



The new case rate statewide Friday was 5.94 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 913.34.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 518.1, up from 404.3 the day before, down from 533.7 a week ago and up from 471.6 a month ago. That average peaked at 685.4 on Nov. 23.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,152 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 23.55 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (13,250), Aroostook (5,554), Cumberland (24,609), Franklin (3,031), Hancock (3,623), Kennebec (11,974), Knox (2,420), Lincoln (2,189), Oxford (6,416), Penobscot (14,212), Piscataquis (1,618), Sagadahoc (2,477), Somerset (5,404), Waldo (2,900), Washington (2,397) and York (20,166) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,764 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 919,629 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 48,832,268 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 785,912 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.