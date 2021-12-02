This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died and another 847 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 121,447, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 120,600 on Wednesday.

Of those, 86,811 have been confirmed positive, while 34,636 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men and a woman in their 70s and 80s from Hancock, Kennebec and Washington counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,330.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,382. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,468 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 6.33 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 907.40.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 404.3, up from 396.9 the day before, down from 668.3 a week ago and down from 605.3 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,145 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 23.50 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (13,143), Aroostook (5,477), Cumberland (24,512), Franklin (3,008), Hancock (3,600), Kennebec (11,866), Knox (2,403), Lincoln (2,175), Oxford (6,378), Penobscot (14,103), Piscataquis (1,605), Sagadahoc (2,465), Somerset (5,371), Waldo (2,887), Washington (2,390) and York (20,064) counties.

An additional 5,225 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 917,302 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 48,692,582 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 782,100 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.