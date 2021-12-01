This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died and another 938 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 120,600, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 119,662 on Tuesday.

Of those, 86,195 have been confirmed positive, while 34,405 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three men in their 40s and 60s from Penobscot and York counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,327.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,468. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,572 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 7.01 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 901.07.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 397.6, down from 398.9 the day before, down from 685.7 a week ago and down from 467.6 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,138 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 23.45 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (13,023), Aroostook (5,360), Cumberland (24,384), Franklin (2,994), Hancock (3,583), Kennebec (11,824), Knox (2,381), Lincoln (2,151), Oxford (6,367), Penobscot (14,000), Piscataquis (1,592), Sagadahoc (2,421), Somerset (5,342), Waldo (2,857), Washington (2,368) and York (19,943) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,795 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 919,341 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 48,560,280 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 780,241 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.