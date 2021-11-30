This story will be updated.

Twenty-one more Mainers have died and another 1,172 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Thanksgiving, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 119,662, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 118,489 on Thursday.

Of those, 85,510 have been confirmed positive, while 34,152 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Twelve men and nine women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,324.

Four people were from Aroostook County, four from Cumberland County, one from Franklin County, two from Kennebec County, one from Knox County, one from Lincoln County, two from Penobscot County, two from Sagadahoc County, one from Somerset County, two from Washington County and one from York County. Of those, seven were 80 or older, five were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, four were in their 50s and two in their 40s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,572. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,603 on Monday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 6.83 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 894.06.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 399.4, down from 414 the day before, down from 671.6 a week ago and down from 467.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Tuesday 693.7.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,119 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 23.30 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (12,961), Aroostook (5,235), Cumberland (24,267), Franklin (2,967), Hancock (3,543), Kennebec (11,671), Knox (2,373), Lincoln (2,148), Oxford (6,339), Penobscot (13,879), Piscataquis (1,576), Sagadahoc (2,418), Somerset (5,273), Waldo (2,849), Washington (2,354) and York (19,808) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,106 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 913,481 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 48,440,107 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 778,653 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.