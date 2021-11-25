This story will be updated.

Another 548 coronavirus cases have been reported across Maine, health officials said Thursday,

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 118,489, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 117,941 on Wednesday.

Of those, 84,543 have been confirmed positive, while 33,946 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 1,303.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 8,143. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 8,349 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 4.09 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 885.30.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 634.3, down from 687.9 the day before, up from 533.9 a week ago and up from 463.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Tuesday 693.7.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,097 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 23.14 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (12,800), Aroostook (5,106), Cumberland (24,100), Franklin (2,915), Hancock (3,510), Kennebec (11,591), Knox (2,361), Lincoln (2,119), Oxford (6,221), Penobscot (13,725), Piscataquis (1,562), Sagadahoc (2,397), Somerset (5,239), Waldo (2,821), Washington (2,355) and York (19,648) counties. Information about where an additional 19 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,448 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 911,290 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.2 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 48,091,937 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 775,397 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.