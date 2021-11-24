This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died while health officials on Wednesday reported another 993 coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 117,941, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 116,948 on Tuesday.





Of those, 84,163 have been confirmed positive, while 33,778 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men and a woman in their 70s and 80s from Kennebec and Lincoln counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death to 1,303.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 8,349. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 8,238 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 7.42 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 881.21.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 688, down from 693.7 the day before, up from 512 a week ago and up from 463.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Tuesday 693.7.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,092 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 314 are currently hospitalized, with 103 in critical care and 40 on a ventilator. Overall, 44 out of 374 critical care beds and 206 out of 306 ventilators are available.

That breaks the previous record of 298 hospitalizations set on Tuesday, continuing a trend of surging hospitalizations driven largely by the unvaccinated, according to state health officials.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 23.10 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (12,743), Aroostook (5,052), Cumberland (24,053), Franklin (2,888), Hancock (3,492), Kennebec (11,482), Knox (2,356), Lincoln (2,112), Oxford (6,183), Penobscot (13,660), Piscataquis (1,558), Sagadahoc (2,384), Somerset (5,234), Waldo (2,808), Washington (2,350) and York (19,585) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,456 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 910,802 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.1 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 47,987,991 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 773,887 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.