Maine set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

There are now 314 Mainers afflicted with COVID-19 at hospitals across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from the previous record of 298, set on Tuesday and surpassing Monday’s record of 296.

Of those, a record 103 Mainers are in critical care, while another 40 are on ventilators. The number of Mainers on ventilators is unchanged from Tuesday and falls just shy of the high mark of 41 set on Nov. 1.





Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to be driven by the unvaccinated, who account for 60 percent to 70 percent of people being treated.